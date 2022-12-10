46,630 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $846,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,054. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

