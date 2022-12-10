DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 2,825 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $750.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,356 shares of company stock valued at $22,790,689. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

