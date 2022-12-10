156,453 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 822,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 234,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

CHWY opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

