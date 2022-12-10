156,453 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 822,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 234,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chewy Trading Up 4.0 %
CHWY opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.