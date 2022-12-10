DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $380.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.50.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

