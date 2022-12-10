Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.