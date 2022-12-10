Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 34,315 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $59,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.51 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

