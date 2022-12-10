Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CBRE Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Activity

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $40.74 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

