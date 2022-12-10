State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $874,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $191.96 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

