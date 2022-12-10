Mutual Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after buying an additional 1,128,035 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

