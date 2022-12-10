Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 207,633 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $644,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.00.

HII opened at $233.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average is $225.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

