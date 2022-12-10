State Street Corp Sells 92,536 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.93% of Ulta Beauty worth $785,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.1 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $471.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $482.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.64. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

