State Street Corp Sells 88,858 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,592,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $775,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

