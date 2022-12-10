Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.53% of Franklin Resources worth $767,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,892,736 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,868. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.