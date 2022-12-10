State Street Corp Purchases 1,914,399 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.43% of NiSource worth $769,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after buying an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 388.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after buying an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 247.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after buying an additional 1,440,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 302.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 1,332,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

