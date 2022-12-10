Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,348,080. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

