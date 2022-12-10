State Street Corp Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,802,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106,714 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $840,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

