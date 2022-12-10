Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,001,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,082 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.82% of Principal Financial Group worth $801,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $88.07 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

