Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.30% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $821,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after buying an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after buying an additional 954,535 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $79.23 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

