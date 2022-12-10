State Street Corp Acquires 3,950,881 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.75% of UGI worth $715,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

