State Street Corp Has $903.69 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,169,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,891,803 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $903,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $14.55 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

