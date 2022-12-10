eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -396.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

