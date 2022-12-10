State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 873,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $761,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 56.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

