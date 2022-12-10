Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,636,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $805,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dover by 792.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.64.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

