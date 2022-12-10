State Street Corp Has $786.95 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,382,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.86% of W. P. Carey worth $786,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 806,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

WPC opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

