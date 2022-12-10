State Street Corp Buys 1,095,695 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.01% of Citizens Financial Group worth $886,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

