State Street Corp Sells 90,334 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,541,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,334 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.18% of Marvell Technology worth $807,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 317,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $92.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

