LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

