CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.78% of CDW worth $803,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

