Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $69.39 Million Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $69,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 3.3 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

