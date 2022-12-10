Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Synchrony Financial worth $68,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.