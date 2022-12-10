Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 9.18% of Sohu.com worth $58,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 58.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 208.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

A number of analysts have commented on SOHU shares. TheStreet lowered Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

