State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,139 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.20% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $909,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

