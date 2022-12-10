Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 87,150 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $70,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concentrix Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

