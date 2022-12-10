Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $57,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $79,076,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $101.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $322.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other SiTime news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

