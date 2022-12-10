Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $63,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 199,775 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Down 1.1 %

Diodes stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.