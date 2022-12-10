Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 137,916 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.27% of NMI worth $60,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NMI by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

