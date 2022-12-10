Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $60.28 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,020,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $60,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

