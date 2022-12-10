Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 28,783 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $58,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,807,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

