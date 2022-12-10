Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sony Group worth $60,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

About Sony Group

Sony Group stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

