State Street Corp Purchases 2,478,177 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.29% of V.F. worth $908,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

VFC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

