Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 29,899 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Independent Bank worth $60,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

