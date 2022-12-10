Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 135,806 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of PTC Therapeutics worth $67,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.