Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.29. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

