Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $66,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE opened at $40.65 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

