Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Zimmer Biomet worth $58,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $124.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.