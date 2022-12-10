Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $68,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

