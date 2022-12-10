State Street Corp Has $918.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,907,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.77% of Cheniere Energy worth $918,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

LNG stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

