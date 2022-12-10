Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $65.37 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $65,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 64.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 39.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NYSE SSTK opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $114.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

