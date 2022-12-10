Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.37% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $67,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,540 shares of company stock valued at $978,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.23 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

