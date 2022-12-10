Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 61,949 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,265,393. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

